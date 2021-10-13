The Sunyani Municipal Health Directorate has raised alarm about the increasing rate of HIV infections in the area.



From January to June 2021 alone, the Sunyani Municipality has recorded a total of 321 cases of HIV cases.



From 2019 till June this year, the Municipality has recorded 1,779 HIV cases, consisting of 669 males and 1,130 females.



The Health Promotion Officer at the Sunyani Health Directorate, James Yeboah, revealed this in an interview with Adom News correspondent Christian Ofori Kumah.

Mr Yeboah explained that newborn babies and pregnant women are also being infected.



“Some 4,862 people were screened from January to June 2021 out of which 321 have tested positive.

“We have also got 58 infections among pregnant women in 2021; 133 cases in 2019, and 96 in 2020. This is worrying and we want residents to be cautious in their sexual activities,” he said.



He advised residents to practice safe sex to reduce the numbers.



“Abstain from sex if necessary, use the condoms and be faithful to your partners to help minimize HIV infections to the barest in this municipality,” he advised.

