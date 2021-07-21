Everyday in Abuja comes with its own drama, and that which was witnessed on Wednesday morning is an unusual letter in a building complex.

Per its content, the letter was allegedly dropped by a gang of armed robbers notifying residents of its upcoming attack.

The printed letter, as sighted on Instablog9ja, warned the residents to make available at least N100,000 (GHS 1,450) per household.

Failure to heed the warning, the letter said, will attract dire consequences.

“If you like call police or army no fit stop Us,” they bragged.

In videos widely circulated on social media, some residents could be heard expressing their dissatisfaction in the growing insecurity in the area.

Some persons could be heard threatening to flee from the area while calling on the Nigerian police to come to their rescue.