The ruling New Patriotic Party, (NPP) is set to launch an ideological institute to promote its ideologies and train members of the party in political mobilisation and good governance.

“The party intends opening its School (the NPP School) to serve as a platform where we can share ideas,” the National Organiser of the party, Sammy Awuku, disclosed.

Speaking during the inauguration of Constituency Officers Welfare Scheme in Koforidua in the Eastern Region, Saturday, he said the School will be inaugurated in August. “All things being equal, we are looking forward to the opening of the School next month. The party has finalised all documentations for a smooth take-off,” Mr Awuku assured.

The National Organiser added, “the idea of the party establishing a school is to share ideas, learn new things-modern ways of managing a party, campaigning, and how to do well as a center-right party.”

The governing party is a center-right and liberal-conservative political party.

Since the beginning of the Fourth Republic, it has been one of the two dominant parties in Ghanaian politics, with its leading rival being, the center-left National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC established the Ghana Institute of Social Democracy in 2017 to train party comrades in relevant programmes related to politics, social democracy, and good governance.