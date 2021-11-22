Deputy National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) wants the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, charged for causing financial loss to the state.

Kwaku Boahen said his call is due to his unilateral decision to halt the payment of road tolls across the country.

The Roads Minister and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is on a collision cause over the directive prior to the approval of the 2022 Budget.

The Speaker described the directive as an “empty boast” and called for a withdrawal of the directive.

Anthony Kwaku Boahen

In support, Mr Boahen on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday said the Roads Minister has erred.

He explained that payment of tolls was instituted by an Act of Parliament, hence the decision by Mr Amoako-Atta to abolish it was without recourse to the legal provisions of Parliament.

Justifying why the Roads Minister must be charged for causing financial loss to the State, the NDC man said the premature abolishing of the tolls will bring shortfalls in government revenue.

“The State has lost money because of his negligence. Amoako-Atta must be charged for causing financial loss to the state,” Mr Boahen stressed.

He indicated that the 2022 budget statement remains a proposal so nobody has the authority to start implementing something not approved by Parliament.

Mr Boahen said he is not surprised Ministers in the Akufo-Addo government are disrespecting Parliament because it is led by an “NDC Speaker”.