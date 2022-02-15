Rihanna's latest look is the maternity version of naked dressing

Rihanna is no stranger to naked dressing.

Who can forget the sheer, Swarovski crystal-embellished Adam Selman dress she wore to the 2014 CFDA Awards?

It’s one of her most memorable looks. And now that she’s pregnant, barely anything about her bad gal style has changed.

Case in point: On Friday, Rih attended a photocall for her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands in an outfit that completely rewrote the rules of maternity style.

Rihanna poses for a picture as she celebrates her beauty brands fenty beauty and fenty skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Mike Coppola/Getty

For the event, the singer wore a shredded green-sequined halter top that resembled dental floss.

Her shirt (if you can even call it that) was backless and showed off her growing stomach. Taking the naked effect of her outfit to another level, she paired the top with matching mesh pants in a contrasting color.

She accessorised with amethyst drop earrings that coordinated with her diamond bracelet and shimmery purple sandals.

Her pregnancy glow was accentuated by a bold red lip and a swipe of rose-colored blush on her cheeks.

Mike Coppola/Getty

Nearly two weeks into her pregnancy journey, and Rihanna has made it clear that she’s not going to dress like your average mom-to-be.

If her pregnancy reveal outfit comprised of an unbuttoned Chanel puffer jacket and body chains wasn’t an indication, she further emphasized her point with an archival Jean Gaultier lace-up top that framed her expectant tummy, as well as a pair of super low-rise jeans paired with a crop top.