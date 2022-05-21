American musician and business mogul, Rihanna, has shared first photos of her baby’s face a few days after his birth.

Taking to Instagram, Rihanna shared the photos to show how proud she was as a first-time mother.

The photos gave a full glimpse of an adorable mother and son moment as the baby lay on the rapper’s chest.

Other photos spotted Rihanna happily feeding her newborn baby.

In January, Rihanna and A$AP announced they were expecting with an NYC photoshoot both sets of fans went nuts with excitement.

The last time Rihanna was sighted was on May 9 in Los Angeles where she attended a Mother’s Day weekend at which event she and Rocky grabbed dinner at Giorgio Baldi.

But sources have revealed the baby boy was born on May 13 in Los Angeles but his name is yet to be known.