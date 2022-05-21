A farmer, Kwasi Peter, has allegedly killed his friend, Kofi Appiah at Asante Akuraa near Kwahu Onyemso in the Kwawu East District of the Eastern region.

According to reports, 45-year-old Peter committed the heinous crime during an altercation with the deceased.

The Assembly member, Sampson Kofi Asante who confirmed the incident to Adom News said the duo went to a funeral where a misunderstanding ensued.

He said Kofi Appiah who was drunk hit Kwasi Peter with a stone which resulted in the fight and the suspect inflicted cutlass wound on his friend.

Peter who is currently in the grips of the Kwawu Praso police said he was under the influence of alcohol.

Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital mortuary for further investigation.