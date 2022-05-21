Plastic surgeons at the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital say they are expecting at least 80 percent function of the fingers of a girl whose hands were dipped in boiling water by her guardian at Goaso in the Ahafo region.

This is on the condition that a skin grafting surgery done on Tuesday proves medically successful after one week.

Little Stephanie had her hands immersed in boiling water for taking her guardian’s two Ghana Cedis to buy food.

Following an appeal for support to save her fingers, Ashanti Gold Cooperation, owners of Mensin Gold Bibiani Mines, has announced a GHS20,000 fund for the girl to take care of her surgeries and upkeep.

The guardian, Ellen Serwaa was arrested and granted bail by a Goaso Circuit court.

The Ahafo Regional Commander of the Police Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), ASP Mavis Perfect Kamasa, said they will proceed with prosecution.