Right To Play grooms Ghanaian girls with mentorship programme

A mentorship programme has been launched by Right To Play Ghana to provide an opportunity for Ghanaian girls to be groomed by seasoned mentors from diverse fields of endeavour.

Labelled Girls’ Mentorship, the programme will afford school girls the opportunity to meet, interact and share ideas with their role models in society.

The programme was launched on March 18, 2021, under the theme ‘Choose to Challenge’ at an event held in Tamale in the Northern Region, to mark International Women’s Day.

The event was attended by the District Chief Executive for Tolon in the Northern Region, Yakubu Balchisu, among other district education officials from Kumbungu, Savelugu and Tolon.

Touching on the programme, Project Officer at Right To Play Ghana, Farouk Alhassan, said girls believe whatever they see and providing them with an opportunity to see their role models will empower them.

READ ALSO:

Right To Play prepares schools in Ga South, Weija-Gbawe for play integration

Right To Play Ghana supports schools with play equipment, teaching and learning materials

“Quality mentoring relationships impact young people in so many ways, from positive outcomes in academics and professional pursuits to more personal milestones like growing in self-confidence and self-esteem,” he said.

Mr Alhassan explained supportive mentorship needs to be happening in Ghanaian schools to empower girls to believe in themselves and their dreams.

“It needs to start at the formative ages, particularly in our classrooms,” he said.

As part of the programme, a team of mentors will have special sessions with the girls to build their confidence and self-believe.

The Project Office at Right To Play Ghana said: “Our mentors will build lasting, trusting relationships and create safe spaces for girls to take risks and push themselves.”

He added: “The mentors will support the girls on daily basis and every step of the way. They will help to provide girls with the skills and knowledge they need to counter stereotypes and obstacles and achieve their goals.”

The Girl’s Mentorship Programme is under the Gender-Responsive Education And Transformation Project funded by the Global Affairs Canada and the Partners in Play Project (P3) funded by The LEGO Foundation.

The mentorship programme will take place in Right To Play’s seven project implementing districts in three regions namely Greater Accra, Volta and Northern Regions.