A former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Richard Ahiagbah, has been appointed the Deputy Director of Research at the Jubilee House.

Mr Ahiagbah, who has a background in policy research, legislative lobbying and regulatory reform will assist Dr Isaac Owusu-Mensah.

They will spearhead activities at the research directorate, which has been revamped following the scrapping of the Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s second term.

The directorate, among other things, will monitor and assess all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, conduct surveys to test the viability and impact of government policies, and gauge public opinion.

In 2012, the appointee was a field organiser for President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign, a role he has performed on other senatorial and gubernatorial elections in the United States.

Prior to this appointment, he also worked at the Fiscal Policy Centre and also as a Legislative Liaison for Oneok Hydrocarbons in the United States.

Social media has been inundated with congratulatory messages for Mr Ahiagbah following the news of his appointment.