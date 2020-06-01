Executive Director of the Danquah Institute (DI), Richard Ahiagbah, has said that the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) position against the new Voters Register is an assault on the country’s democracy.

He asserted that processes that led to the compilation of the current Voters Register were fraught with illegalities, hence the need for a new one.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, the Executive Director of DI, argued that the Charlotte Osei-led EC failed to clean the 2016 register of unqualified persons despite instructions from the Supreme Court to do so.

According to him, the compilation of a new Voters Register would restore the sanctity of the register.

There cannot be any reasonable justification for the maintenance of the current register be it cost, time or the outbreak of Covid-19, due to the illegalities under which it was put together, he posited.

He noted that persons seeking to resist the compilation of the new register are threats to the nation’s democracy.