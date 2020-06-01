A remand prisoner, Thomas Agbezuke, has cut off his penis in cell in what could pass for attempted suicide, police at Abor in Keta Municipality of the Volta Region have confirmed to MyNewsGh.com.

The 35-year-old suspect, who is on remand over his alleged involvement in a murder case, is reported to have cut his manhood with a sharp object at about 11:30pm on Sunday night at the blind side of police officers.

According to Chief Inspector Asirfi Yeboah, who is the Station Officer for Abor, he received a distress call from the counter NCO, one Corporal Emmanuel Kyei that he went on a routine check on the inmates in the cells only to detect that remand prisoner Mr Agbezuke had cut off his manhood with an unknown object and was bleeding profusely.

The station officer and two assists rushed the prisoner to Sacred Heart hospital, Abor for medical attention.

A search was conducted in the cells but the manhood or the object used to commit the crime was not found.

The issue is currently under investigations.