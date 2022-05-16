Rex Omar re-elected as GHAMRO Board Chairman

The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) saw its previous Board members relieved of their duties at the end of their four-year tenure of office.

However, an electoral committee, which was put together during a general meeting in October 2020 failed to organise elections on time.

This created a vacuum in succession and resulted in the need for that electoral committee to be dissolved.

Consequently, the Directors drew on Section 4.7 of the GHAMRO Constitution and appointed a five members Election Committee made up of Augustina Addison (Chairperson), Eric Afriyie, Haruna Sungumo Abdul-Aziz, Seth Kwaku Amponsah and Kwabena Donkor Jethro on Monday, April 26th, 2021 to provide a Board for the Society on or by the 20th of May 2022.

Rex Owusu Marfo aka Rex Omar (Left)

Legal turmoil ensued during this period. An interlocutory injunction was filed against the outfit to restrain them from conducting Board elections on February 9th 2022.

The lawyers of both sides were engaged in a lengthy and cumbersome back and forth tussle of motions until finally, the court dismissed the case in favour of GHAMRO, enabling them to hold elections for their society.

On the 15th of May, 2022, the stage was set for the commencement of elections. There were ten centres in operation on that day: Members in Brong Ahafo, Ashanti, Central, Volta and Northern Regions voted at the Centre for National Culture in their respective capitals.

Voters in Accra cast their ballots at CIBT, those in Western Region at Melody Hotel – Takoradi, those in Oti at Good Morning Hotel – Kpasa, and those in Upper East at Asongetaaba – Bolgatanga and those in Upper West at Royal Lodge Hotel – Wa.

Voting was conducted by the Electoral Commission of Ghana with the supervision of the Ghamro’s Election Committee.

The successful elections began at 8:30 AM and lasted till 3:00 PM at all centres.

The candidates for the elections were put into four groups as outlined in Section 4.2 of the GHAMRO Constitution and are as follows:

Composers

Kwakye Kwabena Kabobo

Kwame Adinkra

Oheneba Kissi

Diana Hopeson

Kofi Abraham

Rex Owusu Marfo

Publishers

John Mensah Sarpong

Benjamin Mensah

Francis Omari Adofo

Performers

Benny Wood Ruthy

George Ofori Atta

Elizabeth Tagoe

Yaw Agyemang-Badu

Producers

Ernest Kwesi Ennin

Francis Boahene

When all was said and done and the votes cast were collated and counted, the results were as follows:

Composers

Kwakye Kwabena Kabobo 113 votes

Kwame Adinkra 84 votes

Oheneba Kissi 116 votes

Diana Hopeson 370 votes Elected

Kofi Abraham 359 votes Elected

Rex Owusu Marfo 343 votes Elected

Publishers

John Mensah Sarpong 91 votes

Benjamin Mensah 43 votes

Francis Omare Adofo 332 votes – Elected

Performers

Benny Wood Ruthy 117 votes

George Ofori Atta 53 votes

Elizabeth Tagoe 338 votes – Elected

Yaw Agyemang-Badu 360 votes – Elected

Producers

Ernest Kwesi Ennin 109 votes

Francis Boahene 349 votes – Elected

In collaboration with the Electoral Commission of Ghana, results were collated and declared at the 2022 GHAMR Board Elections as follows:

· Diana Hopeson Composer

· Kofi Abraham Composer

· Rex Owusu Marfo Composer

· Francis Omare Adofo Publisher

· Elizabeth Tagoe Performer

· Yaw Agyemang-Badu Performer

· Francis Boahene Producer

The newly elected seven (7) member board were sworn into office by a High Court Judge, Her lordship Justice Hafisata Amaleboba (Mrs), on the 23 March 2022 at the GHAMRO Board Room for the commencement of their four (4) years term which will end in 2026.

GHAMRO Elected members

Per article 4.2.2 of the Ghamro’s constitution, the board balloted to elect the leadership and four persons contested for the positions of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson respectively as follows:

Chairperson:

· Diana Hopeson got one vote (1)

· Rex Owusu Marfo (Rex Omar) got six votes (6) – Elected

Vice-Chairperson:

· Francis Omare Adofo got five votes (5) – Elected

· Francis Boahene got one vote (1) and one person abstained (1)

Therefore, for the records, Mr Rex Owusu Marfo (Rex Omar) and Francis Omari Adofo were duly elected as Chairman and Vice respectively.

The GHAMRO Election Committee wishes to congratulate the membership, aspirants, the Ghana Police Service, and the National Electoral Commission for their turnout, courage, support and assistance in ensuring a successful peace-themed election.

