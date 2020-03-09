Rex Omar, Akosua Adjepong, Amandzeba reunite at MTN Music Festival

After many years, members of Highlife music group, Nakorex, reunited at the MTN Music Festival on March 5, 2020.

The group formed in 1992 and made up of Amandzeba, Rex Omar and Akosua Adjepong, has not performed together in a long time due to a number of problems.

Two of its members, Amandzeba and Akosua Adjepong got married but later had a divorce.

Currently, Akosua Adjepong is battling Rex Omar, who is the Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) in court over royalties.

Despite these issues, the trio appeared on stage at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) for the MTN Music Festival.

While Amandzeba was performing ‘Kpalongo’, he was joined by his ex-wife, Akosua Adjepong, and his former band member, Rex Omar.

Just before their reunion, Akosua Adjepong had delivered an energetic performance laced with her classic dance moves.

Rex Omar had thrilled audience with his popular tunes before vacating the stage for Akosua Adjepong.

The night was further electrified with performances by Kofi Kinaata, Kwaisey Pee, Andy Dosty, Fameye, Kyei Nwom and Kofi Pages.

Merqury Quaye, Geroge Addo Jnr., and Doreen Avio of the Multimedia Group Limited served as MCs for the night.

MTN Music Festival takes place on major public holidays including Independence Day, May Day and Farmers’ Day.

The event is organized by Slip Entertainment and powered by telecommunication giant MTN Ghana.