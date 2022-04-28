Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu has attributed their struggle in the ongoing season to lack of rest.

“Some of the players have played over two seasons without resting and this has also contributed to our struggle and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is one of the players” he said.

The Phobians who are the defending champions of the Ghana Premier League have been poor in the ongoing 2021/22 campaign.

After 26 games played, the rainbow club sit 4th on the league log with 40 points after recording 10 wins, 10 draws, and 6 losses.

Their current position, its coach believes is because the team did not have enough time to prepare ahead of the campaign.

“We did not have enough time for pre-season but we will beg for forgiveness and I know that we will come good next season,” the Hearts of Oak coach said after their win over Accra Lions last weekend.

Another challenge, Samuel Boadi noted is failure by the club to teach new players its philosophy.

“We signed over 10 players ahead of the season and when the season kicked start, we were teaching the players the philosophy of the team which was a big challenge.I know every player would be happy to see us performing but this is the reality and we are not running away from that” he noted.

In spite of the challenge, Samuel Boadu appealed to fans to keep supporting the team.

“We need the support of the fans because this is our club and the Phobia family,” he added.

Hearts of Oak plays Dreams FC this weekend in the matchday 27 games at the Accra Sports Stadium. Kick-off is at 15:00GMT on Sunday.