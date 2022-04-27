Accra Great Olympics, Annor Walker says he is ready for the sack following the club’s poor performance in the second round of the campaign.

The two times Ghana Premier League champions started the 2021/22 Premier League season on a good note and were tipped to give Asante Kotoko a good run for their money but have failed to improve their performance.

In the matchday 26 games, Olympics were pipped by a lone goal against Ashgold at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.

Coach Annor Walker seemed to have suffered some abuse from the fans after the defeat to Ashantigold SC, forcing him to say he is ready to leave the post.

He added that he will not go hungry should he quit the club.

“If this is how they will pay me back, it’s okay. I have done a lot of good works for the club and at a point in time we were title contenders,” he told Accra-based Hot FM.

“If Olympics feels I’m not good for the club again, they can sack me but surely I will not go hungry. God will take care of me,” he said.

Great Olympics is currently placed seventh on the league table with 39 points after the defeat.

The Dade lads will be hosted at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Saturday in the matchday 27 games.

