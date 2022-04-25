The matchday 26 games of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with some intriguing results.

The games kicked off on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium with Accra Lions hosting reigning champions Hearts of Oak.

The Phobains recorded a 3-0 convincing win over the debutants side to move into the top four.

On Saturday at the same venue, Great Olympics welcomed struggling AshantiGold SC.

However, the Miners shocked the two-time Ghana Premier League champions with a lone goal.

In the Sunday games, Premier League leaders, Asante Kotoko hosted high-flying Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors having suffered an away defeat against RTU in the matchday 25 games were hoping to return to winning ways but the Reds suffered another defeat.

Kotoko suffered a 3-1 defeat against the Royals after 90 minutes of action.

At the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, Dreams FC were held to a 1-1 drawn game against relegation-threatened King Faisal.

At the DUN’s Park in Bibiani, Gold Stars cruised over Techiman Eleven Wonders by recording a 1-0 win to boost their survival.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park welcomed two-time Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars.

After 90 minutes of action, Chelsea have beaten the ‘Ogya’ lads by a lone goal.

Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Sports Complex were held to a 1-1 drawn game against Real Tamale United [RTU].

At the Akoon Park in Tarkwa, Medeama SC pipped West African Football Academy [WAFA] by a lone goal to move into the 3rd spot on the league log.

Bechem United will host Karela United in the final game on Monday at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Full results of matchday 26 below:

Accra Lions 0-3 Hearts of Oak

Great Olympics 0-1 AshantiGold SC

Asante Kotoko 1-3 Legon Cities

Dreams FC 1-1 King Faisal

Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 Techiman Eleven Wonders

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Aduana Stars

Elmina Sharks 1–1 RTU

Medeama SC 1-0 WAFA

Bechem United v Karela United [Monday]

Despite their defeat, Asante Kotoko still sit the top of the summit with 52 points. Bechem United, Medeama SC, and Hearts of Oak complete the top four.

Eleven Wonders, WAFA, and Elmina Sharks sit in the relegation zone with 28, 26, and 20 points respectively.