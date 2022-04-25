A pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth group in the Manhyia South constituency of the Ashanti region are up in arms with party leadership.

This comes on the back of what they claim is the disqualification of an aspirant, Owusu Sekyere who is vying for the chairmanship position.

The group claim Owusu Sekyere has been allegedly disqualified on the grounds that he is a civil servant.

They described his alleged disqualification as unconstitutional; citing Samuel Pyne as an example, they said he was a teacher, yet he became Secretary of the party in the region.

They are threatening to hit the street if party leadership fail to do the needful.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, convenor of the group, Mark Obeng said they will not relent until Mr Sekyere is allowed to contest.

He called on Manhyia South Member of Parliament, Matthew Opoku Prempeh to immediately intervene and restore calm.

