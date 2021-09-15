The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has been granted bail of ¢200,000 with two sureties.

That was after the court upheld an appeal by his lawyer, Gary Nimako Marfo, against a decision of an Accra Circuit Court not to grant him bail.

Rev Owusu-Bempah was granted bail in the sum of GH¢200,000.00 with two sureties.

However, few hours after his first hearing on Monday, September 13, Rev Bempah was hospitalised at the Police Hospital in Accra.

He was subsequently discharged and returned to cells for police to resume their investigations.

The controversial cleric has been charged with offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and threat of death.

On Sunday, September 12, Rev. Owusu Bempah and three others were arrested by the police for issuing threats, brandishing weapons and attacking Police officers.

When he made his appearance in court on Monday, the Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International and the other suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Legal counsel for the suspects, Gary Nimako Marfo, therefore, urged the court to grant his clients bail.

But the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, opposed the petition noting that the defendants need to be remanded to facilitate ongoing investigations.

After hearing both parties, Judge Afia Owusuaa Appiah, presiding over the case, noted that the suspects could not be granted bail to enable the police to complete their investigations.