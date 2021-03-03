Ghanaians have been left in awe after Rev. Obofour displayed his new look on social media.

The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) has gone bald to mark the beginning of a new month.

Rev Obofour who is known for a faded haircut has, for the first time, gone low, leaving his bushy beard as the only adornment on his face.

Though the makeover is one his followers never imagined, they have shown love to the man whom they have described as enchanting.

The photo was shared by Rev Obofour’s wife, Rev Mrs Ciara Antwi, who confessed irrespective of his looks, she couldn’t love him any less.

She described her husband of eleven years and father-of-five as a star.