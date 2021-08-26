The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Dormaa East Constituency, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah, has charged the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Adjebeng, to ensure that monies stolen by former government appointees under the Mahama administration are retrieved.

He argued that the Airbus scandal is a special case and a high profile global corruption scandal that must be investigated to its conclusion and the perpetrators implicated in the deal prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to other leaders.

“We cannot allow them to be walking freely when they have been implicated in corrupt deals. They need to be punished and I expect the Office of the Special Prosecutor to speed up the processes. Several NDC officials have been jailed since the year 2000 for various acts of willfully causing financial loss to the state,” he added.

He also expressed confidence that President Nana Akufo-Addo will assist the Special Prosecutor to retrieve the stolen monies.

“NPP will be in office and ensure that all former government appointees who have stolen money from the state return them,” he said.

Speaking to the media, the Dormaa East MP commended President Akufo-Addo for implementing measures that are helping the country to protect the national purse.

He observed that through government initiatives and prudent economic management programmes; the country has saved millions of dollars that would have been lost to corrupt officials and criminals in the system.

He said officials under the current government have proved their worth as incorruptible and working to sacrifice their wealth of experience to grow the economy of Ghana.