The Ministry of Education says the six-month arrears of teacher trainee allowance will be paid in full by September 2021.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the ministry, Akwasi Kwarteng, disclosed this on Nhyira FM’s Kuro Yi Mu Nsem show.

Students at the various Teacher Training Colleges in the country have not been paid for the past six months, a situation they say is worrying.

Each student is due a monthly allowance of GHS400, with GHS 196 for feeding and the remaining for upkeep.

The PRO for the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana, Bernard Brefo Frimpong, who also spoke on the show, said the ministry assured them of payment in July.

But that did not see the light of day.

Mr Frimpong, therefore, stressed they expect full payment of the arrears since they do not stay on campus to be fed due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

However, Mr Kwarteng has assured adequate measures were being put in place to clear all the arrears by the scheduled timeline.