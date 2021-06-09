A-72-year-old retired policeman, Chief Inspector Larbie, has been arrested by the

Kasoa Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service for allegedly defiling his six-year-old granddaughter.

The incident, according to reports, occurred at Kasoa Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

Police sources indicate the suspect on several occasions ‘fingered’ his victim

to pave enough space for penetration, a situation which has widened her private

part.

In an interview with Adom News, one Obaa Yaa, who reported the case to the police,

said the victim is an orphan whose parents passed years ago and has since been

in the custody of Mr Larbie.

The suspect, Mr Larbie

“The little girl was staying with her grandparents but unfortunately, her

grandmother also passed on. The suspect has been committing the

crime since then,” she narrated.

Obaa Yaa explained the victim had a urine leaking condition coupled with

blood all over her legs anytime the suspect committed the act.