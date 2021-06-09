A-72-year-old retired policeman, Chief Inspector Larbie, has been arrested by the
Kasoa Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service for allegedly defiling his six-year-old granddaughter.
The incident, according to reports, occurred at Kasoa Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.
Police sources indicate the suspect on several occasions ‘fingered’ his victim
to pave enough space for penetration, a situation which has widened her private
part.
In an interview with Adom News, one Obaa Yaa, who reported the case to the police,
said the victim is an orphan whose parents passed years ago and has since been
in the custody of Mr Larbie.
ALSO READ:
Residents burn fetish priest’s houses over murder of 12-year-old boy
Three miners perish in gory accident at Ayanfuri [Photos]
“The little girl was staying with her grandparents but unfortunately, her
grandmother also passed on. The suspect has been committing the
crime since then,” she narrated.
Obaa Yaa explained the victim had a urine leaking condition coupled with
blood all over her legs anytime the suspect committed the act.