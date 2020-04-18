The Central Tongu District assembly is worried about increasing trend of open defecation despite measures to mitigate it.

It comes as some residents of Adidome turn the local Evangelical Presbyterian Church and school premises into public toilet and refuse dump.

Land almost the size of half of a normal football pitch has been turned into public place of convenient and dumping site for residents.

The accompanying unpleasant smell has not only complicated the situation for residents who live nearby but also students and members of the church.

Some residents, who have been speaking to JoyNews, expressed their frustrations in seeking solutions to their predicament.

Rev Emmanuel Katsekpor, Head Pastor of the Adidome EP Church, said the situation has affected church activities as it poses danger to members and students in schools.

Chief Executive, Thomas Moore Zonyrah, said despite the assembly doing enough to end open defecation, the practice still exists.

Mr Zonyrah, however, announced further plans to tackle open defecation in the area, including provision of more toilet facilities.