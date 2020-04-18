The donations being undertaken by Multimedia Group’s subsidiary, Joy Prime, has encouraged sponsors to partner the channel to reach more of its audience.

The door-to-door surprise donation is the second phase of a promo dubbed ‘COVID-19 Giveaway Series’ where some selected communities were presented with packages.

Joy Prime, together with Free Lunch GH made the residents of Dansoman Zodiac heave a sigh of relief after donating some foodstuffs to keep them full as the lockdown intensifies.

Leading the donation were some on-air personalities who presented crates of eggs, rice, beans, gari and other essential items to the people.

As part of plans to observe the social distancing protocols, the donations were made in the comfort of their homes after thorough discussion and permission from community leaders.

Joy Prime, known for its excellence in broadcasting and philanthropic activities, has for the past few days donated to some residents of Kokomlemle, Ablekuma, Lapaz, Dome-Kwabenya, Alhaji Tabora and Mamprobi, all within the Accra Metropolis.

More exciting activities have been lined up to put smiles on the faces of cherished viewers.