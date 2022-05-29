Dancehall musician, Samini has raised concerns over the incessant prank calls on Ghana’s emergency lines especially the Ambulance Service.

Samini said some unscrupulous persons take delight in keeping the emergency toll-free numbers buzzing for absolutely no reason.

He said in a tweet that, he received the complaint from his associate who works with the Ambulance Service, a situation he described as very annoying.

The legendary artiste cautioned Ghanaians to stop prank calls and report any culprits who do that to the police.

His revelation comes at a time when the security service is championing a #SeeSomethingSaySomething initiative to fight terrorism.

