The Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has called on the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to as a matter of urgency release a load-shedding timetable amid the current power outages.

The Ellembelle MP has bemoaned the absence of a load-shedding timetable is hampering households and businesses from planning accordingly.

Parts of the country for the past days have experienced power outages, leading to frustration and anger among some Ghanaians.

Several Ghanaians have expressed their displeasure, citing the lack of prior communication and explanation for the widespread outage.

But the former Power Minister has stressed the lack of transparency and communication regarding the power outage schedule only adds to the frustration and inconvenience experienced by the affected population.

In press statement on Twitter, he stated that the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is currently facing challenges in meeting its payment obligations to the West African Gas Pipeline.

This pipeline plays a crucial role in transporting gas from Takoradi to Tema for power generation.

Mr Buah noted the GNPC’s inability to fulfill its financial commitments to the West African Gas Pipeline is a primary factor contributing to the widespread power outages experienced in various parts of the country.

“It is worth highlighting that even during the worst periods of dumsor in the past, the power outage never reached the 500 megawatts threshold currently being shed yet the media associated with the NPP interestingly see this as no ‘dumsor.'”

“Their loud silence on the current situation is deafening,” the release read in parts.

ALSO READ:

Read the full statement below: