The streets are abuzz with great news for football fans across Africa. It is true Africa’s leading entertainment giant will bring its customers the most anticipated African football event of the year, the Total Energies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2024 (AFCON), kicks off this weekend, bringing an unforgettable football experience directly to your screens.

DStv is excited to share that all 52 matches of the 34th edition of Africa’s premier football tournament, happening from Saturday, 13 January to Sunday, 11 February, will be broadcast live in ultra-HD quality on SuperSport Football Plus and Access. With DStv’s cutting-edge HD technology, every pass, goal, and moment of football magic will be delivered with crystal-clear clarity, right into customers’ living rooms.

That is not it, every Sunday DStv customers can look forward to in-studio analysis about the tournament from leading sports commentators. Catch this every Sunday from 14:00 CAT for group stages and 17:00 for knock-out rounds.

And that is not it…

Understanding the diverse linguistic makeup of our continent, DStv offers the unique feature of language choice. Customers can enjoy the matches in various languages, including English, Pidgin, and Portuguese. This feature ensures that our customers experience AFCON in the language that is most meaningful to them.

The tournament opens with an electrifying match between Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea Bissau, featuring stars like Simon Adingra and Evan Ndicka. Not to be missed are the high-stakes games such as Egypt vs Ghana and Nigeria’s showdowns with Equatorial Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, and Guinea Bissau. Watch Premier League talents like Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, alongside other African footballers making waves in European leagues, bring their A-game to the African stage.

Football fans from Mozambique and Angola can join in exclusive coverage of their teams’ matches on SuperSport Maximo 360, including the exciting line-ups of Egypt vs Mozambique, Mozambique vs Ghana, Algeria vs Angola and Angola’s crucial encounter with Burkina Faso.

