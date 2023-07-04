President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park will attract some one million domestic and international tourists.

President Akufo-Addo assured of his government’s commitment to continue to invest in the tourism sector to help revive the economy.

President Akufo-Addo made this assurance during the commissioning of the redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra.

He charged the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and its agencies to devise effective strategies to promote the Park.

“He’s the outstanding pan-Africanist of this generation. The burial site of Dr Kwame Nkrumah must be appropriate to a status of exceptional contribution to the liberation of Africa, from colonialism and imperialism. Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park which attracted some 90,000 annually before the renovation, is now expected to attract over one million tourists annually. I’m charging the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and its agencies to devise effective marketing and promotional strategies, to achieve the target of 1 million domestic and international tourist visitations to the Park”.

He disclosed that his government is building museums and tourist attractions in parts of the country.

“As part of measures to make Ghana the hub of tourism in West Africa, we are building museums and other tourist attractions in various parts of the country. Construction of museums and heroes park for the big six, a memorial park in Cape Coast for the Aborigines, a memorial enclave in Tamale for the founders of the erstwhile Northern People’s Party to symbolise their participation in the drive for national independence and the completion of the ongoing works at the Bonwire museum and Yaa Asantewaa museum, both in Ejisu are in the offing,” President Akufo-Addo.

The family of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah expressed appreciation to government for the redevelopment of the Memorial Park.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park houses the remains of Ghana’s first President and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Park, daughter of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Samia Nkrumah said the government through President Akufo-Addo consulted the family before the redevelopment.