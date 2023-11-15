The Provost of the College of Art and Built Environment at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Prof. John Tia Bugri has called on government to recruit more staff for the various tertiary institutions in the country.

While addressing graduands of the college during the 57th congregation of the university on Friday, 10th November, 2023, he lamented that the inadequacy of staff thwarts efforts to promote quality tertiary education in the country.

“I want to entreat government of the republic to recruit more academic staff for the universities to promote the provision of quality education as the population of tertiary institutions increase as a result of the free SHS policy. I will further entreat parents to contribute their quota by the continuous payment of school fees to ensure the provision of quality education for our students”, he entreated.

He acknowledged the contribution of the ministry of works and housing to the college in the year under review.

“The Minister of Works and Housing, Asenso Boakye cannot go without mention for he has been able during the year under review to assist the department of planning with several computers and accessories to improve quality teaching and learning”, he said.

While applauding the contribution of staff and students to the development of the college, Prof. John Tia Bugri challenged the graduands to distinguish themselves as the step into the world of work.

Desmond Bantee was the valedictorian of the College of Art and Built Environment with a CWA of 80.33.

However, there were a total of 1577 graduands out of which 243 students completed with a First Class Honor, 973 Second Class Upper, 350 Second Class Lower, and 11 with a Pass.

