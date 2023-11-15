The President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu has reacted to the government’s recent announcement of a 23% increment in the base pay for public sector workers on the Single Spine Salary Structure.

In his view, addressing the socio-economic challenges faced by Ghanaians should take precedence over annual salary increment.

“The solution to our challenges goes beyond these annual salary adjustments. Our leaders are just confused and don’t know what is important and not” Mr. Carbonu said.

His comments follow the increment of base pay on the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) by 23 percent beginning January 2024.

The 23 percent will apply across board from January 2024 to June 2024 after which it will go up to 25 percent from July 2024 to December 2024.

It follows the completion of negotiations for the 2024 Single Spine Salary Structure Base Pay between the government and Organised Labour on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

But while acknowledging the increase, Mr. Carbonu, on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, argued that, their proposed 70% salary increment based on inflation and high cost of living was not considered.

He expressed disappointment that, these crucial factors were not considered in the negotiation process.

The NAGRAT boss also accused the government of disseminating false information about the economy.

As a member of CODEO, he criticised the allocation of substantial funds to political campaigns to the disadvantage of the average Ghanaian.

Mr. Carbonu underscored the need for a more holistic and sustainable approach to addressing the economic challenges faced by the citizens.