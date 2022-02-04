Former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, has disclosed she is a trained undertaker.

According to her, she took up that training of preparing dead bodies for burial while serving a mother figure who was an undertaker while growing up.

Madam Morrison, who is also the Member of Parliament for Agona West constituency in the Central Region, revealed this when she took her turn at the Reboot Your Life Series on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

Growing up, the former Gender Minister said she decided to help all her role models with household chores and it really paid off.

Life, she stated, was not rosy while growing up but with determination and hard work, she was able to make it in life.

“While in Senior High School (SHS), I was working and making my own money and also a committed Christian,” she stated.

Politics

She said she joined the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at age 18 after SHS.

On why she chose NPP over the National Democratic Congress (NDC), she said “I didn’t like their [NDC] ideology”.

She said the late MP for Ablekuma South, Theresa Ameley Tagoe, was her godmother in politics.

As a grassroots person at Dansoman, she was part of the campaign team which helped the party come to power.

The former Gender Minister then decided to move to the Central Region, contested the election, and became the Central Regional Organiser.

She moved a step further to contest primaries, won, contested the general election and won the Agona West seat for the NPP.

“No MP can match the work I have done in Agona West. I have even donated my land for Technical and Vocational Education and Training because I want to leave a legacy in the constituency,” she added.