Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), Mr Michael Ansah, on Thursday paid a working visit to one of four projects being executed under the Integrated Aluminium Industry (IAI) at Nyinahin Block-B (Project 2) in the Ashanti Region.

His visit follows the commencement of Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) currently being undertaken by its partner, Rocksure International to validate and define the bauxite reserves.

Mr. Ansah noted that it was important to experience, at first hand, the extent of work being undertaken by its partner Rocksure International which will pave the way for the construction of a mine and to deliver a solution to refine bauxite in Ghana.

“We are seeing that work is progressing and what is particularly gratifying is to see a wholly-owned Ghanaian Company, Rocksure International demonstrate the competence and capacity to do this sort of work. We are looking at being able to enable that capacity, enable that vision of building a Ghana with Ghanaians who can drive the development of an industry such as this,” Mr Ansah said.

He noted that the MRE may be completed in less than a year which will pave the way for the building of a mine with a refinery solution in the Nyinahin-Mpasaaso area.

“The prospecting program will take a few months, probably four-six months or so and we are doing hills 6A, 6B, hill 5, and hill 4. The samples are being collected progressively so we can ascertain the quality and quantity of bauxite that we have in these areas,” he added.

Mr Ansah was particularly excited to see the involvement of residents of Nyinahin-Mpsaaso and adjoining communities who have gained employment and are already on-site working.

The delegation from GIADEC, led by its CEO, was taken on a brief tour of the project site to inspect and observe the processes of collecting bauxite samples for analysis at the laboratory.

The team was also introduced to a state-of-the-art drilling machine being used to conduct auger and diamond drilling. According to Project Geologist at Rocksure International, Mr. Isaac Marbee, opting for a combined approach drilling will help obtain quality core samples that will be analysed at the laboratory to ascertain the geology and content of alumina which will inform the type of refinery to be constructed.

Gordon, a resident from a nearby community at Akyease, who is one of the about hundred (100) indigenes who have gained employment, expressed his gratitude to the various stakeholders who have ensured this bauxite mining dream is being realized. He was full of praise for GIADEC and the Government of Ghana.

“I never knew I was going to live to witness this day. It’s a dream come true, and I will urge the youth in this area to take advantage of this project to better their lives,” he said.

The sentiments of Owusu Afriyie, a resident from Nyinahin, were no different as he recounted the sudden transformation in his life. He said “the promise of mining bauxite in Nyinahin predates my parents and growing up, I always thought that bauxite mining can never happen in this part of the country. I thought it was a hoax; so, it brings me so much joy and satisfaction to be part of the first batch of people employed to work on this project”.

The delegation from GIADEC included a Senior Manager with the technical department, Mr. Kwabena Atta Mensah, Executive Assistant to the CEO, Mr. Kojo Yankah, Communications Manager, Mr. Sheriff Appiah, and a Senior Administration Officer with the External Affairs Department, Ernest Appiah.

In September 2021, Rocksure International signed an agreement to partner with GIADEC to execute Project 2 – the development of a mine and a refinery solution, under a joint venture partnership. Project 2 is one of four projects being executed under the Integrated Aluminium Industry (IAI) value chain by GIADEC.

ABOUT GIADEC

GIADEC is a state-owned company responsible for the development of the integrated aluminium industry in Ghana. The company’s portfolio of assets includes mining rights to all of Ghana’s 900 million tonnes of bauxite reserves, 100% shares in Valco – Ghana’s smelting company, and interest in Ghana Bauxite Company Limited, a producing mine that has been operating for over 70 years.

Through strategic partnerships, GIADEC, will hold equity stakes in new mines and refineries to be established, and drive integration of the bauxite – aluminium value chain to create value.

GIADEC is guided by its core values of Integrity, Respect, and Execution excellence. The company believes in shared prosperity, sustainability, and adherence to responsible environmental and operational practices.

ABOUT ROCKSURE INTERNATIONAL

Rocksure International is a wholly-owned Ghanaian mining services company that operates across Ghana and the West African sub-region with expertise in mining services, drilling services, load, and haulage. The company has considerable capacity and flexibility in planning, equipping, staffing, and managing mines; having supported several mines including AngloGold Ashanti, African Underground Mining Services, Gold Fields, Ghana Manganese, Asanko Gold, Bumi Mine, and many more.

Rocksure recognises that local content is an important platform for economic development and strives to engage key stakeholders to deliver developmental partnerships in the areas that it operates. Health and environmental considerations and resultant policies are key considerations for the company carefully mapped out and are implemented to ensure a sustainable and safe environment for all.

Additional information about Rocksure can be found at www.rocksureintl.com.