The wedding invitation of a Walewale-based man set to marry four women in one ceremony has sparked controversy on social media.

The groom-to-be has been identified as N’yaaba Abudu Nkrumah Yiri Duu.

His brides-to-be are; John Ama, N’giwani Lariba, Issaka Nabla and Alobgiya Lariba

The ceremony has been scheduled for February 26, 2022, at Tila’amtum Park.

This comes a few weeks after viral reports of Chief of Zuarungu Moshei in the Bolgatanga East District, Alhaji Abdulai Mumuni, getting married to three women.

According to him, he made the decision after deliberate planning for two years in a bid to cut cost, adding it took a great deal of effort to convince his partners for the joint wedding.

However, with this development at Walewale, N’Yaaba will break the record of Osman Hafiz, a businessman who married three women; Yidana Sikena, Ali Karima and Yakubu Huzeima.

The ceremony took place on November 23, 2019, at Barzini’s House at Walewale.