Chief of Zuarungu Moshei in the Bolgatanga East District, Alhaji Abdulai Mumuni, has confirmed trending reports that he will be marrying all his three lovely fiancées.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with A1 Radio, the chief confirmed the reports that indeed his wedding of all three women will come off this weekend, Saturday, January 15.

He disclosed that he made the decision after deliberate planning for two years, in a bid to cut costs.

He added that it took a great deal of effort to convince his partners for the joint wedding.

“I started planning this thing in 2020 and here we are, yes, I’m happy. But, I must say that In everything we do as humans, we always put Allah first, so I will say that it is Allah’s grace and mercifulness,” he said.

“I will not say I’m the first person to do such a ceremony. A similar thing happened in Walewale so it is not something that’s too big. I call on friends and family members to join me on the day,” he added.