Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 to lift their first Copa del Rey title since 2014.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side made a dream start to the final, taking the lead after 109 seconds. Vinicius Junior did brilliantly down the left-hand side to cut the ball back to Rodrygo who smashed it home past Sergio Herrera.

Herrera pulled off a world-class save to deny Karim Benzema in the 24th minute. The French forward tried to bend his effort into the corner but Herrera got across superbly to pull off the save and keep the game at 1-0.

David Alaba came within inches of doubling Madrid’s advantage when his fiercely struck free-kick smashed the crossbar.

Osasuna equalised just before the hour mark courtesy of a wonderful strike from former Real Madrid man Lucas Torro. The ball fell to Torro on the edge of the box and he drilled it home first time past Thibaut Courtois and into the bottom corner.

Real Madrid restored their lead a little over 10 minutes later, Osasuna failed to clear their lines and a deflected shot fell to Rodrygo at the back post and he lifted his effort over Herrera.

The game was played at an unrelenting pace and Osasuna continued to push forward in search of a precious equaliser but Real Madrid were able to see out the game and were crowned champions.