Liverpool moved to within a point of fourth-placed Manchester United as Mohamed Salah’s 30th goal of the season sealed a 1-0 win over Brentford.

Salah’s 13th-minute opener from close-range brought him level with Steven Gerrard on 186 goals as Liverpool’s joint fifth-highest goalscorer after a bright start from the hosts at Anfield, where the pre-match rendition of the national anthem was drowned out on the day of King Charles’ coronation.

Liverpool were able to hold on for just their second clean sheet in seven games to extend their winning run to six and pile the pressure on their stuttering rivals Man Utd – who have two games in hand on the Reds – ahead of their trip to West Ham on Sunday evening.

Brentford had a goal disallowed for Bryan Mbuemo in the first half but lacked the cutting edge to break Liverpool down despite threatening in the second period.

Thomas Frank’s side remain in ninth, but Fulham can close the gap on their west London rivals to two with a win against relegation-threatened Leicester on Monday.