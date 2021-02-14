Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos both netted in the first half as Real Madrid ease to a 2-0 victory over a disappointing Valencia side.

Real dominated proceedings from the first whistle and were ahead after 12 minutes when the French striker collected a ball from Kroos on the left-hand edge of the penalty area and curled a low effort into the far corner.

Three minutes before the break, Real netted a deserved second after a long passage of passing play, substitute Lucas Vazquez squared for Kroos on the edge of the box and with trademark precision he drove into the corner.

After Thibaut Courtois saved Valencia’s only noteworthy effort at goal not long after the restart, a 25-yard bullet from Maxi Gomez, Real had the ball in the net once more when Vinicus Junior found adventurous full-back, Ferland Mendy, in the box but, though he stylishly finished, it was ruled out by VAR for him being just offside.

Real move into second place three points ahead of Barcelona, having played a game more, and five behind city rivals Atletico, who have two games in hand.