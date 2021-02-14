Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his first-ever Premier League hat-trick as Arsenal bounce back from successive defeats to put four past Leeds United in a 4-2 win.

Back-to-back losses to Wolves and Aston Villa had put Mikel Arteta and his players under some pressure, but the Gunners dominated the visitors to the Emirates Stadium from the start, opening the scoring after just 13 minutes.

Aubameyang grabbed his first of the game by cutting inside off the left side in trademark fashion, finding the bottom corner with a reverse finish. And the forward doubled Arsenal’s advantage from the penalty spot after Bukayo Saka was put down by Illan Meslier.

Hector Bellerin scored a third on the stroke of half time, firing home at the near post after some tidy passing play around the box, and Auabmeyang completed his hat-trick after the break by converting an Emile Smith-Rowe cross with his head.

Pascal Struijk gave Leeds United a foothold in the contest with a powerful header from a Raphina corner kick with the visitors scoring a second through Helder Costa. That was, however, the extent of their fightback despite some Arsenal nerves.

The result sees Arsenal lift themselves up into the top half of the Premier League table, two points above Leeds and just two points behind rivals Tottenham Hotspur in ninth place.