West Brom held on for a 1-1 draw against Manchester United to leave the latter’s title hopes hanging by a thread.

The hosts stunned the Red Devils inside 90 seconds when Mbaye Diagne’s header beat David De Gea as he meets Conor Gallagher’s whipped ball into the box.

And with the visitors’ already fragile title hopes hanging in the balance, they looked a panicked side all over the pitch as they struggle to break down a compact Baggies side.

West Brom also provided a threat on the counter and could even have doubled their lead. Diagne once again tested De Gea with a header as his side continues to trouble Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof with testing balls into the box.

With the interval approaching, United looked a lethargic side bereft of ideas, but Bruno Fernandes sent his side in level after meeting Luke Shaw’s cross with a brilliant volley into the top corner.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men dominated the second period and went in search of a winner, and they were inches away when substitute Mason Greenwood’s effort was blocked by Sam Johnstone before Scott McTominay’s follow-up was stopped on the line by Darnell Furlong.

With Fernandes dictating play, United had all the possession but West Brom almost stole a winner when Diagne stole the ball off Maguire inside the box but couldn’t beat De Gea from close range.

Up the other end, Rashford and Greenwood had desperate efforts blocked but the Baggies held on for a point, leaving United eight points adrift of City having played a game more than their rivals.