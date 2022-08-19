Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has asked to leave the club, and is now expected to join Manchester United.

The rumours of United moving for Casemiro came as a surprise, after the Premier League giants spent so long chasing after Frenkie de Jong during this summer window.

However, they turned their attention to Casemiro and it seems the move is now going to happen.

Ancelotti said at his press conference on Friday ahead of Real Madrid’s match against Celta Vigo: “Casemiro asked to leave, we have to respect his decision. We are not sad, the love for him is big. We are respectful.”