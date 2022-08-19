Heavy police presence at KNUST after Conti-Katanga clash

There is a heavy police presence at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) following a clash between students of the University and Unity Halls.

The disturbance on Thursday evening left three vehicles damaged.

It is believed attempts by students of Unity Hall to restrain colleagues from University Hall from using their frontage in a procession led to the clash.

This reportedly resulted in the incident, with the two factions pelting stones at each other.

The incident is coming barely two weeks after similar violence at the University of Ghana.

Police, who were at the scene, were able to restore calm minutes after the pelting of stones between the two Halls.

Luv News‘ Nana Yaw Gyimah says as part of a Hall week celebration, the University Hall had embarked on what they call a ‘zulu procession’ within the campus.

They had gone through the principal streets of the University.

For over a decade, the two Halls reached an agreement never to go beyond the peace Junction when on processions.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Security Council has issued a release to that effect asking students to desist from lawlessness.

“The REGSEC is informing all students and residents of the university community that, all actions intended by any person or group of persons to disturb the current peaceful security in the university will be addressed with the legal instrument of the state,” the release noted.