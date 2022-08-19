The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the Black Stars of Ghana will play a friendly game against Brazil in September.

This forms part of the Black Stars preparation ahead of the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.

According to a statement released by the GFA on Friday, the friendly game will take place on September 23, 2022, at a venue which will be communicated later.

This, according to the FA “will give Coach Otto Addo the platform to continue the assessment of his players in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in Doha.”

Ghana was initially scheduled to play Angola in a double-header in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, but following the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to postpone matches, Ghana needed to find another game to prepare ahead of the global show-piece in Qatar.

Ghana, who are housed in Group H will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars, having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting at the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.