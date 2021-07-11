A 27-year-old Kalmar reach stacker operator is in police custody after turning himself in on Thursday.

The suspect is believed to have allegedly caused the death of a 28-year-old Uber services driver, Isaac Parker Yeboah, on Wednesday at about 8:50 pm at Community 7 in Tema.

The reach stacker driver was joining the dual carriageway from Tema Technical Institute junction towards the interchange when the hook of the equipment went beyond the median into the opposite lane.

The hook then crushed into a saloon car, Nissan Versa with registration number GR-9685-21 through the driver’s side and ripped off the roof of the vehicle.

Second-in-Command of Tema Regional MTTD, DSP Paul Bruce Amoah, told Adom News the Uber driver died on the spot and his body was conveyed to Tema General Hospital morgue for preservation.

According to him, two other occupants of the saloon car escaped death narrowly.

The traumatised victims were rushed to Raphal Medical Centre at Community 10 where they were treated and discharged.

The Kalmar reach stacker driver, who bolted after the accident, parked the equipment in a warehouse at Tema Heavy Industrial Area.

However, police immediately tracked the equipment and found it at the warehouse without the driver.

The driver then turned himself in at the Regional MTTD headquarters the following day where he was put in custody.

He will be arraigned in the coming days as investigations continue.