The Right Reverend Dr Setorwo Ofori, the Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, has asked Ghanaians to Right Reverendreach out to the less privileged in society as part of the celebration of the yuletide.



In a Christmas message copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, the Moderator urged well-meaning citizens and philanthropists to reciprocate God’s love for mankind by reaching out to the less privileged in the society and be intentional to share Jesus Christ, the best gift during this period.



He said Christmas was a wonderful time of the year when we celebrate faith, family, and the tradition of giving gifts because that was what God did for humanity, “Peace is the absolute gift that God has given to us Ghanaians through His Son Jesus the Christ”.



He urged the citizenry to continuously maintain the peace, especially as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ who is the prince of peace.



Quoting Isaiah 9:6, Rt. Rev. Ofori said: “We celebrate this season, “For unto us a Child is born, unto us, a Son is given…Jesus Christ who is the Prince of Peace”.



“Let us remember as a nation, that, Jesus is the reason for the celebration. For this reason, whatever one does, it should be to the glory of His name.



“Let us merry in moderation! Drivers should exhibit the highest sense of caution during this season to avoid the loss of lives,” he said.



Rt. Rev. Ofori said Christmas was a time when an individual ought to take stock of the blessings showered by God and ‘reach out to those who have touched our lives’.



“The Global Evangelical Church in this spirit says ‘Thank you’ to all our partners-the government, civil society, sister churches and para-church organizations, development partners, the media, all and sundry for your immeasurable contributions towards our development,” he added.

