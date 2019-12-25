An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 22-year-old student, who was caught with five wrappers of cannabis to one-month imprisonment.



The Court also ordered Charles Saarah to pay a fine of GHC1, 200 or in default serve another one-month prison term.



Saarah, who was charged with possession of narcotic drugs, pleaded guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs Justice Rita Abrokwa-Doko said that the accused person was a first-time offender and has pleaded guilty by not wasting the court’s time.



She said the court would deal leniently with Saarah and give him the opportunity to reform.



The court ordered that the five wrappers be destroyed in the presence of the accused person and the Court’s Registrar.

Source: Myjoyonline.com

