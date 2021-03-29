Former President John Dramani Mahama should stand for the 2024 polls but he must opt for a Ga person as running mate instead of repeating Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has said.

Mr Mubarak, on Accra-based Starr FM on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, said that: “I think Mahama should go in 2024 and I think we should have early party organisation.

“So, Mahama should go for 2024 but I think we could do with a change in running mate.” He suggested and proposed: “A Ga running mate would be great.”

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) recently predicted victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general election.

“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under the constitutionally mandated term limits, Mr Akufo-Addo cannot run for a third term.

“Mr Mahama is reportedly considering whether to run again but we expect the NDC to seek to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.

“After two terms of New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, we expect the NDC to win the 2024 presidential election and to gain a small majority in parliament,” the EIU said.

The report noted: “In the 2020 parliamentary election, the NPP and the NDC each won 137 seats, but in January the one independent MP announced that he would co-operate with the NPP, giving it the 138 seats needed for an effective majority.

“With a razor-thin majority, the Akufo-Addo administration will require all of its MPs to vote with the party in order to push through signature policies, which is likely to necessitate deal-making to persuade MPs, which stands to obstruct immediate policy priorities, such as reducing a large fiscal overhang through expenditure cuts and tax rises.”