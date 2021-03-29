Self-acclaimed billionaire, Shatta Bandle, has made a very interesting revelation about himself that has triggered reactions.

The Young Rich Nigga, as he chooses to be addressed, dropped jaws when he stated in a video that he loves a woman’s honeypot than any amount of money.

Shatta Bandle

Shatta Bandle, who became a social media sensation after flaunting wads of currencies and claiming he is richer than the wealthiest black man in the world, Aliko Dangote, is ready to denounce his riches for a woman.

However, he said he still loves, loves, loves money, while he was flaunting expensive jewelry, just that, some pleasures surpass others.

His confession comes after he was ‘caught’ on social media fondling an unidentified woman.

Video below:

