A heavy rainstorm has ripped the roofs of four classroom blocks at Biadan Methodist Junior High School (JHS) in the Bono Region.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday.

In an interview with Adom News, the headteacher, Badu Johnson said part of the classroom block collapsed with the entire roof ripped off.

Some important documents were also destroyed.

The headteacher noted the school has made a temporal arrangement for final-year students to write their mock exams but is yet to secure a temporal place for the other classes.

Some pupils lamented the teachers’ strike had already affected academic activities and were happy to return to school on Tuesday only to be welcomed by the havoc.

They have therefore pleaded with the government to come to their aid.

The Assemblyman, Wonder Amoh-Apau has said the construction of a new block would be the best option.

According to him, the building was weak and the cost of renovation would be higher than putting up a new one.

