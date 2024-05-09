A heavy rainstorm accompanied by fierce winds tore through the Anlo Constituency of the Volta Region, destroying educational infrastructure.

The roofs of seven Senior High Schools (SHS) and about 18 basic schools have been ripped off.

The situation has exposed students and staff to harsh weather conditions and disrupted academic activities.

The headmaster of Anlo Senior High School, Wisdom Adeti, who confirmed the development, emphasised the need for urgent attention.

Mr Adeti said the ICT lab, physics lab, and dining halls suffered severe damage and appealed for support for immediate repairs.

“Currently, we have a windy rainstorm that has caused devastation to the structures have in the school. Currently, my ICT lab, physics lab, visual art lab, and other buildings have been ripped off. The most serious one is my kitchen and temporal dining hall built in 2012″ he said in an interview with Accra-based Citi News.

The Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) for Anloga, Seth Yormewu, who expressed similar sentiments, called for urgent intervention from the Ministry of Education.

“It’s not easy. I’ve not seen some before, especially in public schools. When you go to VOLTASCO, it’s one of the new senior high schools in my district and because of the rain, all the roofs are ripped off. When you go to Anlo SHS and other public schools. The damage is so huge that the assembly alone cannot afford it.

So that’s why we are appealing to the philanthropists if they come to our aid and support us with roofing sheets and anything. We are also appealing to the Ministry of Education,” he added.

ALSO READ: